Michelle Obama inspireert peuter die haar portret bewonderde: 3-jarige gaat boek schrijven KD

12 december 2018

08u09

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz De schattige peuter die wereldwijd viraal ging nadat ze vol bewondering naar het portret van Michelle Obama keek in de National Portrait Gallery in Washington, gaat in navolging van haar grote idool nu ook een boek 'schrijven'. Dat meldt Page Six TV.

Parker Curry, zoals het meisje heet, zal samen met haar moeder Jessica een boek schrijven over haar eigen verhaal. Nadat Michelle moeder en dochter al eens had uitgenodigd in het Witte Huis, was er nu wederom een ontmoeting geregeld bij een optreden tijdens haar boektournee.

"Het was net alsof twee oude vrienden elkaar weer zagen, zo leuk. We houden Michelle op de hoogte van alles wat er gebeurt. Toen we hoorden dat we een boek mochten gaan schrijven, hebben we dat natuurlijk meteen verteld," aldus Jessica.