Menselijke Ken-pop blijkt transgender: “Ik wil liever Barbie worden” MVO

06 januari 2020

13u06 3 Showbizz De Braziliaanse “levende Ken-pop” Rodrigo Alves is uit de kast gekomen. Het sociale media-gezicht wil naar eigen zeggen niet meer op Ken lijken, ook al was dat vroeger altijd een grote droom. “Ik wil liever Barbie zijn”, klinkt het nu.

Alves (36) werd wereldberoemd omdat ze talrijke chirurgische ingrepen liet uitvoeren, om zo hard mogelijk op Ken van Barbie te lijken. In The Mirror verklaart ze nu dat ze opniéuw onder het mes zal gaan, maar dit keer omdat ze ervoor kiest om als vrouw door het leven te gaan.

“Iedereen kent mij als Ken”, klinkt het. “Maar ik wil eigenlijk liever Barbie zijn.” Op haar sociale media verwijderde Alves alle foto’s waarop ze nog als man te zien was. Nu zijn er nieuwe foto’s in de plaats, waarop ze zich trots als vrouw toont. “Vijf januari is de dag dat ik opnieuw werd geboren”, schrijft ze daarbij. “Bedankt aan iedereen die me gesteund heeft.”