Meer dan 65.000 mensen melden zich aan om nachtje bij Gordon te slapen

26 augustus 2019

21u13

Ruim 65.000 mensen zouden wel een nachtje bij Gordon willen slapen. De zanger deelde vrijdag op Instagram dat hij een logeerpartijtje in zijn nieuwe huis in Amsterdam verlootte en aan die oproep werd massaal gehoor gegeven.

“Lieve mensen, wat een geweldige reacties op mijn 'nachtje slapen bij Gordon thuis’”, reageert Gordon vandaag enthousiast. De zanger heeft uit alle aanmeldingen willekeurig een logé uitgekozen wiens verhaal hem het meest had geraakt. De keuze viel op Mariëlle, van wie de 17-jarige zoon een aantal weken geleden een eind aan zijn leven heeft gemaakt. “Dus ter ere van zijn nagedachtenis en om aandacht te vragen voor een steeds groter aantal zelfdodingen onder jongeren. Mijn hemel, wat ben ik dan bevoorrecht dat ik met zoiets simpels iemands gebroken hart een beetje kan helen en een leuke dag en nacht kan bezorgen.”



In een filmpje is te zien hoe Gordon de winnares laat weten dat hij haar heeft gekozen. Ze reageert geëmotioneerd. Mariëlle mag samen met een gast een nachtje in het luxe stulpje doorbrengen. Ook krijgt ze een meet-and-greet, ontbijt en diner.

Trots

Gordon, onlangs ontslagen uit een Zuid-Afrikaanse verslavingskliniek, was maar wat trots op het door hem zelf rijk gedecoreerde appartement dat hij zojuist betrokken heeft (zie foto’s hieronder). Om die reden nodigde hij Mariëlle uit om een nachtje bij hem te vertoeven.