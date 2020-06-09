Matthias Schoenaerts maakt gigantisch graffitikunstwerk in Parijs voor George Floyd LOV

09 juni 2020

21u59 0 Showbizz Nu Matthias Schoenaerts (42) al even niet op de filmset kan staan, amuseert hij zich met zijn favoriete hobby: graffiti. We zagen al heel wat werken op muren in Antwerpen verschijnen, maar nu heeft hij zichzelf weer overtroffen. De acteur trok naar Parijs om een gigantisch kunstwerk ter ere van George Floyd te maken.

“Het zijn moeilijke tijden... Er zit angst in heel wat mensen hun hart. We hebben elkaar allemaal nodig”, schrijft Matthias op Instagram onder foto’s van het immense kunstwerk. “Laten we bijdragen aan elkaars welzijn, in plaats van ons te laten doen door de polariserende krachten. Nu is het moment. Alleen wij kunnen dit doen, samen. Geloof erin, en we bereiken het.”

Het grote kunstwerk is een eerbetoon aan enerzijds Adama Traoré, een zwarte Fransman die in 2016 door politiegeweld stierf, en aan George Floyd. “Het oog van Adama Traoré en het oog van George Floyd kijken naar de horizon. In Frankrijk en de VS is het anders: geweld, politie, justitie, gevangenissen, enz. Maar in Frankrijk, zoals in de VS en in veel andere landen, worden etnische minderheden te vaak het slachtoffer van racisme en discriminatie. Samen moeten we dat veranderen.” Het kunstwerk bevindt zich op de Place Jan Karski bij Gare de l’Est.