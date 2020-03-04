Matthias Lens, de ex van Laura Lynn, heeft een nieuwe vriendin Redactie

Bron: TV Familie 1 Showbizz Vorig jaar kwam er Vorig jaar kwam er een einde aan de relatie van zanger-accordeonist Matthias Lens (34) en Laura Lynn (43) , met wie hij een dochtertje heeft. Laura is nog niet aan een nieuwe liefde toe, en ook Mathias deed mysterieus over z’n liefdesleven. Maar nu ­bevestigt hij in weekblad TV Familie dat hij een relatie heeft met de Kempense kapster Ilke Van Dyck. In tegenstelling tot Laura Lynn is Ilke een stuk jonger dan Matthias.

“Het klopt, ja. Ilke en ik zijn een koppel”, zegt Mathias in TV Familie. Hoe lang ze al samen zijn, daar krijgt het weekblad geen antwoord op. Dus is ook niet geweten of zijn romance met Ilke de reden was waarom hij Laura vorig jaar in de steek liet. Maar Matthias en Ilke zijn hoe dan ook gelukkig samen. Vlak voor Valentijn reisden ze met z’n tweeën naar Tenerife, voor een romantische liefdesvakantie. Het koppel genoot volop van zon, zee, strand. En vooral van elkaar.

Er verschenen toen vakantiefoto’s op hun beider Instagramprofielen, maar volledig los van elkaar. Zij nam foto’s van hem en hij van haar. Maar foto’s van hen samen... Die werden zeker wel gemaakt, maar niet aan hun social media toevertrouwd. Allicht omdat Matthias en Ilke hun liefde geheim wilden houden voor de buitenwereld. Hun Valentijnsberichten maakten ook veel duidelijk: “Met jou is het elke dag keihard Valentijn”, stuurde Ilke op 14 februari de wereld in. Matthias postte die dag een foto van hemzelf waarop hij een hartje vormt met z’n handen.

Bedrog?

Toch vertelde Matthias Lens kort na de liefdesbreuk dat er geen derde partij in het spel was. Hij beweerde ook dat hij z’n hart nog niet kon openstellen voor een nieuwe liefde: “Daarvoor is het te vroeg”, zei hij. “Ik heb rust nodig. Ik zie wel wat er gebeurt, je hebt dat zelf niet in de hand.” Dat híj het was die een einde heeft gemaakt aan zijn relatie met Laura Lynn, dat wilde hij toch graag even nuanceren. “Beslissingen neem je altijd samen’, zei Mathias. ‘Dit is niet van de ene dag op de andere gegaan. Laura en ik hebben daar veel over gepraat.”

Gelukkig kon en kan zij zich optrekken aan hun 7-jarige dochter Eliana. Het meisje heeft - volgens Matthias - niet te lijden onder de breuk. “Haar mama en ik gaan respectvol met elkaar om”, vertelde Matthias daarover. “Laura en ik hebben trouwens heel open met onze dochter over onze problemen gepraat. Eliana gaat er supergoed mee om, ze trekt goed haar plan.”