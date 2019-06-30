Matteo Simoni wordt vader MVO

30 juni 2019

20u55 9 Showbizz Goed nieuws van acteur Matteo Simoni: hij kondigde via Instagram aan dat hij en zijn vriendin Loredana een kindje verwachten.

“We made a baby, baby!”, schreef hij bij de blijde aankondiging. Matteo was tot voor kort in Dublin voor de opnames van de film ‘The Racer’. Via sociale media liet hij weten dat hij en zijn vriendin binnenkort trotse ouders worden.