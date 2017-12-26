Matt Bellamy van Muse officieel verloofd TC

15u15 0 Photo News Showbizz Drie jaar nadat Matt Bellamy, de zanger van rockband Muse, zijn verloving met actrice Kate Hudson verbrak, gaat hij nu trouwen met fotomodel Elle Evans.

Matt vroeg Elle ten huwelijk tijdens een vakantie op het paradijselijke Fiji. Zij ging op zijn aanzoek in. Op enthousiaste wijze zelfs, want het was Elle die het nieuws niet langer geheim kon houden en meteen via de sociale media bekend maakte. Matt en Elle zijn sinds twee jaar een koppel. Voordien was hij samen met actrice Kate Hudson. Met haar heeft hij een zoontje, Bingham.

ANP Kippa Aan het werk met Muse.

Matt Bellamy was vroeger samen met Kate Hudson.