Matt Bellamy van Muse officieel verloofd
Matt vroeg Elle ten huwelijk tijdens een vakantie op het paradijselijke Fiji. Zij ging op zijn aanzoek in. Op enthousiaste wijze zelfs, want het was Elle die het nieuws niet langer geheim kon houden en meteen via de sociale media bekend maakte. Matt en Elle zijn sinds twee jaar een koppel. Voordien was hij samen met actrice Kate Hudson. Met haar heeft hij een zoontje, Bingham.
Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer.... We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss 💙💍
