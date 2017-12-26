Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

Matt Bellamy van Muse officieel verloofd

    • TC
Photo News
Showbizz Drie jaar nadat Matt Bellamy, de zanger van rockband Muse, zijn verloving met actrice Kate Hudson verbrak, gaat hij nu trouwen met fotomodel Elle Evans.

Matt vroeg Elle ten huwelijk tijdens een vakantie op het paradijselijke Fiji. Zij ging op zijn aanzoek in. Op enthousiaste wijze zelfs, want het was Elle die het nieuws niet langer geheim kon houden en meteen via de sociale media bekend maakte. Matt en Elle zijn sinds twee jaar een koppel. Voordien was hij samen met actrice Kate Hudson. Met haar heeft hij een zoontje, Bingham.

Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer.... We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love &amp; light, family &amp; friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss 💙💍

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@elloelle) op

Aan het werk met Muse.
ANP Kippa Aan het werk met Muse.
Matt Bellamy was vroeger samen met Kate Hudson.
Matt Bellamy was vroeger samen met Kate Hudson.
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug