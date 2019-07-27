Mathieu Terryn (Bazart) over zijn vriendin Marie: “We zijn allebei enorm geschrokken toen we plots verliefd werden” TK

14u30 0 Showbizz Toen zijn relatie met Justine bourgeus van Tsar B vorig jaar op de klippen liep, heeft Mathieu Terryn daar serieus van afgezien. Intussen is hij echter opnieuw gelukkig, en dat komt mede door zijn nieuwe vriendin Marie Wynants. In De Morgen vertelt de frontman van Bazart hoe hij haar leerde kennen.

“Ik leerde haar kennen op skireis, toen ik een jaar of negen was. We go waaaaay back. Destijds gingen we – toevallig allebei – met onze ouders via dezelfde organisatie skiën in Oostenrijk. We werden beste vrienden en dat is altijd zo gebleven. Ik heb onlangs trouwens nog een foto gevonden van mijn twaalfde verjaardagsfeestje in de bowlinghal, en op die foto zaten we ook al naast elkaar.”

“Toen ik meedeed aan Eurosong heb ik mijn liedje ‘De allermooiste van de klas’ wel voor haar geschreven, maar voorts was onze band louter vriendschappelijk. We vertelden elkaar alles, konden bij elkaar uithuilen… Toen mijn relatie met Justine vorig jaar op de klippen liep, zat ik echt diep. Marie kon dat niet aanzien en heeft me mee op reis genomen naar Griekenland, om mijn gedachten te verzetten. Daar is de vonk overgesprongen.”

Geschrokken

“We zijn daar alle twee enorm van geschrokken: na al die jaren beste vrienden te zijn geweest, waren we ineens op slag verliefd. Dat was echt… what the fuck?! Het waren verwarrende tijden. Na vijftien jaar wordt dat meisje, tegen wie je alles zei en met wie je altijd onnozel deed, plots ook je lief. Je wil die vriendschap niet verliezen, en tegelijkertijd wil je ook niet dat je omgeving denkt dat er altijd al iets speelde. Wat andere mensen over mij denken, trek ik me sowieso al te veel aan. Ik ben daar ontzéttend gevoelig voor. De laatste tijd probeer ik daar wel wat minder mee bezig te zijn en gewoon mijn leven te leiden.”

De zanger vertelt ook dat hij gelooft in trouw zijn. “Hand op het hart: ik heb nog nooit iemand bedrogen. En ik dénk dat ik ook nog nooit bedrogen ben geweest. Maar bedrog is een raar beestje. Je moet dat steeds in een bredere context bekijken. Bedrog gebeurt niet zomaar vanuit het niets. Het kan best iets zijn wat je samen hebt uitgelokt. Als het mij zou overkomen, hoop ik het te kunnen bespreken met mijn lief. Dat het iets is waar we samen wel nog kunnen uitkomen – als dat tenminste is wat we beiden willen.”