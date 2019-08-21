Marijn Devalck en Danni Heylen staan samen op de planken, maar niét als Boma en Pascalleke MVO

Marijn Devalck en Danni Heylen nemen even afstand van hun bekende rollen als Boma en Pascalleke in 'F.C. De Kampioenen' en staan binnenkort samen op de planken in het theaterstuk 'Assisen 3'.

‘Assisen 3: De Wurgmoord' is een vervolgstuk van Uitgezonderd, het theaterhuis van James Cooke. Francesca Vanthielen speelt de procureur des Konings, die wil aantonen dat iemand een moord heeft gepleegd. Kürt Rogiers is dan weer de advocaat die de onschuld wil bewijzen.

Devalck maakt zijn opwacht als getuige van een gruwelijke wurgmoord, op niemand minder dan zijn ‘Kampioenen’-tegenspeelster Danni Heylen. Voor Marijn is dat opvallend, gezien hij eerder verklaarde dat hij geen theatervoorstellingen meer zou spelen.

Naast hen zullen we ook Steven Goegebeur, Sandrine André en Linda De Ridder zien passeren. Het publiek mag uiteindelijk beslissen over de schuld of onschuld van de beklaagde, gezien het om een interactieve voorstelling gaat. Er zijn nog steeds tickets beschikbaar.