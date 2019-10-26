Marco Borsato overspoeld door steun na opbiechten van affaire TDS

26 oktober 2019

08u33

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Marco Borsato (52) heeft een roerige week achter de rug nadat vorige week bekend werd dat hij ooit een affaire had met pianiste Iris Hond. De zanger kwam zelf met een verklaring naar buiten nadat weekblad Privé een “sensationeel verhaal” had gepubliceerd. De reacties op Marco’s bevestiging waren vrijwel allemaal positief, vertelde hij vrijdagavond in de Nederlandse talkshow ‘Beau’.

De zanger zei in zijn verklaring op Instagram dat er inderdaad sprake was van een vriendschap die verder ging dan hij had voorzien en dat het van korte duur was. Zijn vrouw Leontine was al op de hoogte van de affaire van tien jaar geleden. Wel schreef Marco dat de kwestie privé is en vroeg hij om de privacy van hem, zijn vrouw en hun kinderen te respecteren.

“Het viel me op dat van de - volgens mij - 3.500 reacties die ik kreeg, 99 procent het met ons eens was”, zei de zanger over de reacties. “Niet dat ze goedkeuren wat ik heb gedaan, maar ze erkenden dat het een zaak van ons is en niet van het publiek.”