Maarten van Down the Road beleeft de dag van zijn leven op Tomorrowland DBJ

27 juli 2019

13u35 0 Showbizz Maarten van Down the Road heeft vrijdag de dag van zijn leven beleefd op Tomorrowland. Samen met Eva De Roo kroop hij in het spoor van Regi en nam zelfs mee plaats achter de draaitafels.

Voor Maarten en Regi was het een blij weerzien. Want de deelnemer van ‘Down the road’ is al langer een fan van Regi. Ze ontmoetten elkaar voor het eerst tijdens de MIA’s en wisten nadien meteen een vriendschap op te bouwen. Met als resultaat: een videoclip met zijn tweeën op het nummer ‘Summer life’.