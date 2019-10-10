Maak kennis met Amy Sonck en Pauline De Vlieger, de meest ravissante voetbaldochters van ons land Redactie

Bron: TV Familie 2 Showbizz De WAG’s - oftewel: wifes and girlfriends - van beroemde internationale voetballers zijn zelf ook sterren. Maar er is nu een nieuwe trend: in Vlaanderen treden ook dochters van bekende ex-spelers in de spotlights. Via de sociale media laten ze volop het mooiste en verleidelijkste van zichzelf zien. Weekblad TV Familie laat je kennismaken met de knapste voetbaldochters van ons land.

Beauty’s zijn het, de dochters van onder meer Glen De Boeck, Michel Preud’homme en ex-topscheidsrechter Frank De Bleeckere. Maar de meest in het oog springende voetbaldochter is toch wel Amy Sonck, afkomstig uit Aalst. Haar vader is ex-Rode Duivel en nu voetbalanalist Wesley Sonck (41). Amy wordt op Instagram, waar ze liefst 26.000 volgers heeft, overladen met superlatieven. En die gaan uiteraard bijna uitsluitend over haar schitterende uiterlijk.

“De papa heeft niet alleen op het plein mooie doelpunten gemaakt”, staat er onder meer. Recent was Amy in Lloret de Mar. En ook op enkele zomerse bikinifoto’s op het strand daar bleven de reacties niet uit. “Wat een babe!” of “Je bent zó mooi!” Toch liet Amy eerder al verstaan dat ze niet op een modellencarrière uit is. Al post ze wel vaak foto’s die door professionele fotografen zijn genomen. Ze werkte al samen met Robbert Poel, de man achter de badpakfoto’s van ‘Temptation Island’ Pommeline. Ook van Amy Sonck maakte hij al zulke spraakmakende beelden. Logisch dus dat velen wellicht een boon hebben voor deze beauty. Maar spijtig voor hen: papa Wesley verklapte recent dat zijn dochter een relatie heeft met Dender-voetballer Dennis Van Vaerenbergh.

Pauline, dochter van Geert De Vlieger

Naast Amy Sonck is er de ravissante Pauline De Vlieger (21), oogappel van ex-Rode Duivel en voetbalanalist Geert De Vlieger (47). Pauline, afkomstig uit Lebbeke, heeft op Instagram bijna 3.000 volgers. “Een groot deel daarvan zijn volgens mij wel fans van mijn papa”, geeft Pauline toe in TV Familie. “Verschillende voetbalsites hebben al getiteld: ‘Maak kennis met de knappe dochter van Geert De Vlieger’. (lacht) En ja, dan krijg ik er quasi meteen extra volgers bij. Mensen die mij via mijn papa kennen uiteraard.”

Pauline vindt de aandacht wel leuk, maar het is niet haar doel. “Instagram gebruik ik vooral voor m’n plezier. Ik wil geen influencer worden, hoor. Het maakt mij ook niet uit welke kledingmerken ik draag en zo. Ik ben daar nuchter in. Uiteindelijk is het leuker om complimentjes te krijgen van mensen die je ként, toch?”

Modellenwerk

Pauline heeft de looks, daar bestaat geen twijfel over. “Ik word soms als model gevraagd, maar ik wimpel dat af. Het modellenmilieu... Niet echt iets voor mij, denk ik. Trouwens, ik studeer aan de universiteit, dáár focus ik me op. En wat m’n uiterlijk betreft: ik ben tevreden, ja. Ik stress daar niet over. Een verzorgd voorkomen vind ik het belangrijkste.” Ze krijgt af en toe trouwens berichtjes van geïnteresseerde (jonge)mannen. “Dat gebeurt, ja. Als ze vriendelijk zijn of ze geven een complimentje, reageer ik. Als het ordinaire berichten zijn niet. Ik ga sowieso geen echte gesprekken aan. Of... er moest echt iemand héél interessant tussen zitten. (lachje) Maar da’s nog niet gebeurd.”

Pauline geniet dan ook van het vrijgezellenleven. “Sinds april dit jaar, eigenlijk. Voordien had ik een relatie van bijna vijf jaar. Maar da’s dus gedaan. En nu... ik laat de liefde gewoon op me afkomen. Ik ben omringd door heel goeie vrienden ook, dus ik voel me zeker niet alleen.”

