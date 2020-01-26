Louis Talpe wordt voor de eerste keer papa SDE

26 januari 2020

09u26

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Heuglijk nieuws voor Louis Talpe (38) en zijn vrouw Tiffany Ling-Vannerus (26): de twee verwachten hun eerste kindje. Dat maakten ze op Instagram bekend.

“Vanaf de zomer moeten we een extra pony opzadelen”, schrijft Louis Talpe bij een foto van hem en zijn vrouw Tiffany Ling-Vannerus te paard. Mét extra pony. De boodschap is duidelijk: deze zomer komt er een kleine Talpe bij. Het nieuws lokt alvast veel blije reacties uit. Zo schrijft Martine Prenen: “Zon op al jullie wegen." En ook Lynn Van Royen is enthousiast: “Jaa! Proficiat bro", schrijft ze. Ook onder meer Sofie Dumont, Eline Demunck, Ruud Vormer en Ellemieke Vermolen delen gelukwensen uit.

Louis trad in mei 2019 in het huwelijksbootje met zijn Tiffany, een Vlaamse uit Gent met Zweedse roots. De twee waren toen al twee jaar een koppel, en verloofden zich eind 2018, toen ze ongeveer een jaar samen waren. Enkele maanden later volgde nog een intieme plechtigheid in het geboortedorp van Tiffany in Zweden. De bruid droeg er een jurk van de Belgische ontwerper Nicky Vankets. “Ik heb geen woorden om deze dag te beschrijven”, schreef ze op Instagram. “Jij bent mijn alles en ik voel me zo gezegend je vrouw te zijn. Ik had geen betere partner in het leven kunnen wensen.”

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Dit weekend vertelde Tiffany nog in Nina: “Ik had nooit gedacht dat een huwelijk iets zou ­veranderen tussen Louis en mij. We woonden al samen, maar trouwen bracht ons toch dichter bij elkaar. Het is een connectie die noch Louis noch ik al ooit eerder met iemand anders aangegaan waren. En het is leuk om elkaar husband en wife te noemen. Ik realiseer me vaak hoeveel geluk ik gehad heb dat Louis nog single was toen ik hem tegenkwam.”

Nu wordt het gezin dus nog verder uitgebreid.

