Louis Talpe en Tiffany verwelkomen eerste kindje: “Geen woorden kunnen de emoties beschrijven die we nu doormaken” TDS

17 juli 2020

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Louis Talpe (39) en zijn vrouw Tiffany, een Vlaamse uit Gent met Zweedse roots, hebben zopas hun eerste kindje verwelkomd. De twee zijn de trotse ouders geworden van zoontje Lion, zo laat de acteur zelf weten met een eerste foto van hun oogappel op Instagram.

“Lion Talpe. 16/07/2020 markeert de dag waarop ik vader werd. Tiffany heeft het zo geweldig gedaan tijdens de hele zwangerschap en gisteravond laat gaf ze het leven aan onze babyjongen. Geen woorden kunnen de verbazingwekkende emoties beschrijven die we doormaken”, schrijft Talpe op Instagram. Ook Tiffany deelde dezelfde foto: “Mijn jongens, mijn wereld”, schreef zij op haar profiel.

Louis trad in mei 2019 in het huwelijksbootje met zijn Tiffany. De twee waren toen al twee jaar een koppel, en verloofden zich eind 2018, toen ze ongeveer een jaar samen waren. Enkele maanden later volgde nog een intieme plechtigheid in het geboortedorp van Tiffany in Zweden. De bruid droeg er een jurk van de Belgische ontwerper Nicky Vankets. “Ik heb geen woorden om deze dag te beschrijven”, schreef ze op Instagram. “Jij bent mijn alles en ik voel me zo gezegend je vrouw te zijn. Ik had geen betere partner in het leven kunnen wensen.”