Lola Kirke reageert op seksistische filmrecensie: "Misschien was een push-up bh beter geweest?"

01 april 2018

18u02 0 Showbizz Lola Kirke (27) heeft een (paas)eitje te pellen met recensent Anthony Lane. De Amerikaanse actrice reageert verbolgen op een filmrecensie die verscheen in 'The New Yorker' waarbij ze vooral bekritiseerd wordt op haar uiterlijk.

De recensent in kwestie noemt de verschijning van Lola Kirke in 'Gemini', een thriller van Aaron Katz, 'nauwelijks flatterend'.

Het beledigende stukje tekst verwijst naar Kirke's personage en het feit dat ze baggy jeans en een wijde grijze top draagt gecombineerd met een 'kapsel uit de hel' dat net door een 6-jarige met een botte schaar werd geknipt. Verder uit de recensent zich fan van de actrice en benadrukt hij dat ze dergelijke vermommingen dus niet nodig heeft.

Toch kon Kirke het niet laten de recensent via Instagram op de vingers te tikken.

"Beste Anthony Lane, mijn kostuum was bewust zo gekozen -al was het beoogde effect niet om me er afgrijselijk te doen uitzien- eerder om je te tonen dat een vrouw krachtig en mooi kan zijn in de baggy jeans en de te wijde grijze tops waar jij zo van gruwt", klinkt het.

"Ik heb geleerd om meningen van anderen, zeker die van de media, met een paar duizend korreltjes zout te aanvaarden", gaat Kirke verder. "Toch kan ik niet anders dan teleurgesteld zijn wanneer een publicatie zoals @newyorkermag zulke commentaar over vrouwen toelaat. Uitgerekend op dit moment nu er een verhitte discussie aan de gang is over vrouwenlichamen, liberale journalistiek zou een heel andere stem aan dit gesprek moeten toevoegen."

Lees hieronder het volledige bericht.

Kirke is een voorvechtster van vrijheid en gelijkheid en combineerde eerder al een bosje okselhaar met een galajurk op de rode loper.