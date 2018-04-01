Lola Kirke reageert op seksistische filmrecensie: "Misschien was een push-up bh beter geweest?"
De recensent in kwestie noemt de verschijning van Lola Kirke in 'Gemini', een thriller van Aaron Katz, 'nauwelijks flatterend'.
Het beledigende stukje tekst verwijst naar Kirke's personage en het feit dat ze baggy jeans en een wijde grijze top draagt gecombineerd met een 'kapsel uit de hel' dat net door een 6-jarige met een botte schaar werd geknipt. Verder uit de recensent zich fan van de actrice en benadrukt hij dat ze dergelijke vermommingen dus niet nodig heeft.
Toch kon Kirke het niet laten de recensent via Instagram op de vingers te tikken.
"Beste Anthony Lane, mijn kostuum was bewust zo gekozen -al was het beoogde effect niet om me er afgrijselijk te doen uitzien- eerder om je te tonen dat een vrouw krachtig en mooi kan zijn in de baggy jeans en de te wijde grijze tops waar jij zo van gruwt", klinkt het.
"Ik heb geleerd om meningen van anderen, zeker die van de media, met een paar duizend korreltjes zout te aanvaarden", gaat Kirke verder. "Toch kan ik niet anders dan teleurgesteld zijn wanneer een publicatie zoals @newyorkermag zulke commentaar over vrouwen toelaat. Uitgerekend op dit moment nu er een verhitte discussie aan de gang is over vrouwenlichamen, liberale journalistiek zou een heel andere stem aan dit gesprek moeten toevoegen."
Lees hieronder het volledige bericht.
I wonder what Anthony Lane would have considered a more “flattering” get up for a female character. Perhaps tighter jeans so my ass would get some more screen time? Maybe a push up bra paired with a low cut blouse would have secured my place in the canon of heroines who succeed against all odds without letting you forget both their youth and fertility? As for the hair, it seems the cut exceeds the designated dose of quirk we accept from women on screen. Dear Anthony Lane, my costume was no oversight, it was intentional—however the desired effect was not to make me appear unsightly—rather, it was to show you that a woman is powerful and beautiful in the big jeans and baggy gray tops you so abhor. Media is king—and the ideals put forth by an emblem of intellectual culture like #thenewyorker—are going to be internalized to some degree by the people who read them. It will be of great detriment to our society to have a class of forward thinking human beings reifying outdated standards of beauty. I have learned to take the opinions of others—particularly those belonging to the media—with a few thousand grains of salt. Still I can’t help but feel disappointed when a publication like @newyorkermag allows such glib commentary about women’s appearances to be published. In this heated moment of vibrant discussion surrounding women’s bodies, liberal journalism needs to be adding an entirely different voice to this conversation.
Kirke is een voorvechtster van vrijheid en gelijkheid en combineerde eerder al een bosje okselhaar met een galajurk op de rode loper.
Reacties