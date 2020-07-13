Linda de Mol (56) maakt krachtig statement en gaat uit de kleren voor eigen magazine TDS

13 juli 2020

16u55

Bron: ANP/LINDA 2 Showbizz De Nederlandse Linda de Mol (56) poseert in bikini op de cover van de nieuwe LINDA, haar eigen gelijknamige magazine. Dat maakte het vrouwenblad maandag bekend via de sociale media. Ook een aantal andere bekende Nederlandse vrouwen gaan uit de kleren voor het blad.

Linda, oprichter van het magazine, doet dat naar eigen zeggen om een boodschap te verspreiden over ‘bodypositivity’. Volgens onderzoek van het blad staat driekwart van de moeders nooit op eigen vakantiefoto’s, uit onzekerheid over het eigen uiterlijk. “Om een statement te maken, moet ik met mijn 55 jaar en 78,3 kilo met de billen bloot”, aldus de Nederlandse presentatrice.

“Terwijl onze kinderen ons gewoon de allermooiste mama vinden en het vast leuk vinden ons later terug te zien op die jeugdfoto’s, in plaats van te moeten vra­gen: ‘Was jij niet mee naar Griekenland toen, mam? Ik zie je nergens’”, schrijft Linda op de website van het magazine. “Om dat statement te maken, moet ik met de billen bloot, zeg maar. En dus in mijn bikini op de cover.”

Ze moest wel even een mentale drempel over, zegt ze in een video over de fotoshoot. “Ik dacht echt die dag: waarom heb ik ja gezegd?” Vooral het commentaar dat ze op de actie zou krijgen, maakte haar nerveus. Ze deed het toch, omdat ze achter de boodschap staat dat alle lijven er mogen zijn. “Ik zou het heel stoer vinden als er nu een aantal vrouwen zijn die zeggen: ‘Nou, inderdaad ik doe het gewoon. Kan mij het schelen? Hier ben ik.’”

