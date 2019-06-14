Lil' Kleine maakt naam van zoontje bekend MVO

14 juni 2019

14u45

Lil' Kleine (24) heeft de naam van zijn zoontje onthuld. Het kindje, dat afgelopen zondag ter wereld kwam, heeft de naam Lío Zion Vaes Scholten gekregen.

“A legend is born!”, schrijft de rapper bij het kiekje van de kleine, die hij kreeg met zijn verloofde Jaimie. Tijdens zijn optreden op 7th Sunday Festival in Veghel vertelde Lil’Kleine het publiek al dat hij vader was geworden, maar verdere details deelde hij niet.

Lil’ Kleine - echte naam Jorik Scholten - en Jaimie zijn sinds 2017 samen. Het stel was van plan deze zomer te trouwen, maar de bruiloft werd vanwege de zwangerschap uitgesteld.