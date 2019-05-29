Liet Pommeline de tatoeage van Fabrizio verwijderen? DBJ

18u04 4 Showbizz Het lijkt erop dat Pommeline haar tatoeage van Fabrizio heeft laten weghalen. De blondine plaatste enkele dagen geleden een foto op Instagram waarin te zien is hoe haar rechter bovenbeen wordt behandeld, dat was net de plaats waar Fabrizio haar tatoeëerde.

Het is al een hele tijd geleden dat Pommeline en Fabrizio samen een foto deelden op sociale media en dat terwijl ze elkaar enkele maanden geleden nog bijna dagelijks tagden in elkaar foto’s. Begin deze maand werd Pommeline 25 jaar, maar ook toen kreeg de Oost-Vlaamse geen online felicitaties van de Limburger. Op sociale media wordt er dus al langer gespeculeerd dat alles niet meer koek en ei is tussen de twee. Nu lijkt het er ook nog eens op dat Pommeline de tatoeage die Fabrizio zette heeft laten verwijden.

De laatste foto waarin de twee samen te zien waren op sociale media dateert intussen al van een paar maanden geleden. Wanneer de twee begin deze maand werden gecontacteerd, wilde Fabrizio niet antwoorden en reageerde Pommeline slechts kort. “Sorry hoor, maar ik mag hier echt niks over zeggen”, klonk het. Volgens het weekblad TV-Familie heeft een en ander te maken met de deelname van het koppel aan ‘Temptation Island VIPS’. Hoewel die nooit officieel bevestigd werd door zender RTL, weten ze in Nederland wel zeker dat de twee Vlamingen deelnemen aan het programma. En zolang de afleveringen niet uitgezonden worden, kregen Pommeline en Fabrizio vermoedelijk zwijgplicht opgelegd. Om de spanning erin te houden, mogen ze waarschijnlijk niets over hun relatie zeggen of tonen tot na afloop van de reeks. Wanneer die uitgezonden zal worden, is echter nog niet bekend. En of de twee de relatietest overleefden al evenmin.

Het lijkt er wel op dat de trouw van de twee voorlopig uitgesteld is. In oktober vorig jaar vroeg Fabrizio zijn vriendin ten huwelijk. “Normaal gezien gaan we volgend jaar trouwen”, vertelde Pommeline daar toen over. “Ergens in de lente of de zomer, met hoop op mooi weer. Ik wil eigenlijk wel een redelijk groot feest. We zijn nog niet zó lang samen, maar het gevoel zit echt goed, en dat is wat telt.” Maar van huwelijksplannen is momenteel niet veel te bespeuren, al kunnen we uit hun posts wel afleiden dat de twee nog steeds samenwerken in Fabrizio’s tattooshop. Afwachten tot ‘Temptation Island VIPS’ dus.