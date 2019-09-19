Lien Van De Kelder verbaasd over haar Thaise paspoort: “Ik ben in 2525 geboren én heb opeens andere kleren aan” MVO

19 september 2019

18u20 0 Showbizz Lien Van De Kelder maakt nogal wat mee in Bangkok. Volgens de locale autoriteiten zou ze namelijk in 2525 geboren zijn, of zo staat het toch te lezen op haar paspoort. In Thailand wordt voornamelijk gebruik gemaakt van de boeddhistische jaartelling, die 543 jaar voorop loopt op onze kalender.

Lien heeft haar leven in België tijdelijk ‘on hold’ gezet en reisde samen met haar kinderen haar man, Hans Herbots (49), achterna. Die regisseert de komende maanden in Bangkok ‘The Serpent’, een nieuwe tv-serie voor Netflix en BBC.

Naast het vreemde jaartal bleek Lien opeens ook andere kleren aan te hebben dan toen de foto genomen werd. “Hun antwoord: het moest formele kleding zijn, dus hebben we er een kostuum op geplakt, dat doen we hier altijd”, legt Lien uit op Instagram, waar ze een foto van het gekke paspoort deelde. “En ik ben blijkbaar geboren in 2525, dus groetjes uit de toekomst!”