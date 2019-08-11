Lesley-Ann Poppe slachtoffer van fake news: “Dit is een totale leugen” TDS

11 augustus 2019

09u12

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Lesley-Ann Poppe (40) is slachtoffer geworden van fake news. Oplichters gebruiken haar gezicht om via allerlei kwestieuze Facebookpagina’s dieetproducten aan te prijzen en te verkopen. “Een totale leugen, ik zou nooit reclame maken voor zo’n producten”, reageert Poppe.

Lesley-Ann Poppe waarschuwt iedereen voor de dubieuze Facebookpagina met een bericht op Instagram. “De voorbije week kreeg ik heel veel berichten over het gebruik van ‘garcinia gambodja’ (of zoiets) om te vermageren. Ik begreep niet waarom mensen mij hierover contacteerden, aangezien ik nog nooit van dit product gehoord had. Tot ik dit artikel tegenkwam op FB. Dit is een totale leugen en ik zou nooit reclame maken voor een vermageringsproduct, waarvan de werking – zacht uitgedrukt – twijfelachtig is.”

Wondermiddel bestaat niet

“Verschillende bedrijven hebben me gecontacteerd om reclame te maken voor hun vermageringsproducten, maar ik ben hier nooit op ingegaan”, legt ze verder uit. “Heel erg voor alle dames – en heren – die zich hebben laten vangen en dit gekocht hebben. De enige manier om te vermageren is door minder calorieën op te nemen dan je verbruikt en door gezond te eten. Een ‘wonderplantje’ tegen de kilo’s bestaat jammer genoeg nog niet.”