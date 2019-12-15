Lesley-Ann Poppe ging op reis en haar fans zijn dolenthousiast: “Baywatch kan er niet aan tippen” DBJ

13u46 0 showbizz Afgelopen weken was Lesley-Ann Poppe (40) samen met haar vriend Kevin op vakantie naar de Malediven. En dat zullen haar volgers geweten hebben. De zakenvrouw plaatste de ene schaarsgeklede foto na de andere op Instagram, tot groot jolijt van haar fans.

Lesley-Ann en haar Kevin vlogen begin december naar de Malediven. Een eilandengroep in de Indische oceaan en bekend als een van de mooiste plaatsen op aarde. De twee verbleven in het Lily Beach Resort & Spa. Een superdeluxe resort waar 1000 euro per nacht betalen niet ongewoon is.

De blondine was duidelijk vastbesloten haar volgers op de hoogte te houden van hun reis, want bijna dagelijks plaatste ze foto’s op Instagram. Af en toe met haar man Kevin, maar vaker alleen. Starend in de verte of net na een duik in zee.

Haar volgers vonden het allemaal schitterend. “Baywatch kan daar nog niet aan tippen mijn gedacht!”, klonk het onder meer. Of “Dank je om zo veel schoonheid te brengen in deze grauwe dag in België” en “ Wauw was je maar mijn vrouw”. Het zijn maar enkele van de reacties van haar dolenthousiaste fans, die haar foto’s duizenden duimpjes gaven.