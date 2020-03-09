Leontine Borsato verwerkt scheiding in Thailand: “De reis naar binnen uitbreiden” LOV

09 maart 2020

09u48

Bron: ANP 1 Showbizz Het lijkt erop dat Leontine Borsato (52) haar breuk met Marco Borsato (53) in alle rust aan het verwerken is. Ze is op het vliegtuig naar Thailand gestapt, blijkt uit een hele reeks vakantiefoto’s op Instagram.

Op een van de foto’s zit Leontine in een tempel in Bangkok te mediteren. Na twee dagen in de Thaise hoofdstad brengt ze de rest van haar vakantie door op een van de Thaise eilanden, samen met beste vriendin Astrid. De twee maakten samen al heel wat mee en blazen samen uit op het strand. “Wat is het een feestje om jou al vanaf mijn 18de als beste vriendin te hebben. We hebben samen zoveel meegemaakt”, schrijft Leontine. “We waren bij elkaar toen jouw vader overleed en toen mijn vader overleed. We hebben beide in 2017 onze moeders verloren, kregen beide drie prachtige kinderen en nu zijn we samen hier op dit mooie eiland in Thailand waar we samen de reis naar binnen uitbreiden.”

Op 4 februari kwam plots het nieuws naar buiten dat de Borsato’s na 23 jaar een punt achter hun huwelijk zetten. Ze namen die beslissing met pijn in het hart. “We zijn dankbaar voor de mooie jaren die ons samen zijn gegeven.”

Het is onbekend wat er precies tussen Marco en Leontine is voorgevallen. De twee, die een villa in Blaricum bezitten, leken onafscheidelijk. Samen kregen ze drie kinderen: Luca (21), Senna (18) en Jada (17). Volgens de laatste berichten zou Marco na een vakantie op de Malediven bij zijn moeder Mary de Graaf verblijven. Zij runt in Alkmaar de bruidswinkel De Witte Markies.