Leontine Borsato laat voor het eerst van zich horen op Valentijnsdag Redactie

14 februari 2020

17u21

Bron: AD 1 Showbizz Leontine Borsato (52) heeft voor het eerst van zich laten horen, sinds zij en zanger Marco Borsato (53) aankondigden uit elkaar te gaan. Vanuit 't Gooi wenst Leontine haar instagramvolgers een fijne Valentijnsdag toe. Ook deelt ze de tekst: “Loslaten is het nieuwe verbinden”.

Uit het mini-berichtje is op te maken dat Leontine probeert positief te blijven in een voor haar heftige periode. Verschillende bekende Nederlanders liken de update of laten een hartje achter.

Op 4 februari kwam plots het nieuws naar buiten dat de Borsato's na 23 jaar een punt achter hun huwelijk zetten. Ze namen die beslissing met pijn in het hart. “We zijn dankbaar voor de mooie jaren die ons samen zijn gegeven.”

Het is onbekend wat er precies tussen Marco en Leontine is voorgevallen. De twee, die een villa in Blaricum bezitten, leken onafscheidelijk. Samen kregen ze drie kinderen: Luca (21), Senna (18) en Jada (17). Volgens de laatste berichten zou Marco na een vakantie op de Malediven bij zijn moeder Mary de Graaf verblijven. Zij runt in Alkmaar de bruidswinkel De Witte Markies.