Leen Dendievel, Maxime De Winne en Daphne Paelinck slachtoffer van identiteitsfraude SDE

22 januari 2020

17u40 1 Showbizz Zowel Leen Dendievel (36), Maxime De Winne (42) als Daphne Paelinck (31) zijn de afgelopen dagen het slachtoffer geworden van identiteitsfraude. De drie acteurs kregen elk een valse factuur van Proximus in de bus. “Maar ik ben nooit klant geweest!”

Op Instagram posten de drie acteurs een foto van de factuur die ze in de bus gekregen hebben. Ze schrijven er elk een waarschuwing voor hun volgers bij. Zo laat Leen Dendievel weten: “Er gaan oplichters met je gegevens aan de haal en sluiten vanalles aan, kopen er vanalles mee ... Het gaat blijkbaar heel gemakkelijk.” Ze wil dan ook haar volgers oproepen om de factuur zeker niet ter goeder trouw te betalen: “Iedereen heeft wel iemand in zijn familie. En toen ik gisteren polste bij vrienden, hadden zij ook deze al ontvangen en tevergeefs actie ondernomen. Bij deze: kijk goed, niet betalen en actie ondernemen.”

Later gaf ze nog een update: “Proximus is zo lief geweest om de gerechtsdeurwaarder te verwittigen van de fraude en het te laten klasseren. Het contract dat werd opgemaakt in mijn naam werd stopgezet. Er werd blijkbaar een toestel gekocht in mijn naam. Het is té gemakkelijk om in iemand anders naam iets te bestellen, of een abonnement aan te gaan. Misschien daar eens naar kijken”, roept ze de bedrijven op.

Ook Maxime de Winne en Daphne Paelinck deelden een gelijkaardig verhaal: “Vorige week een aanmaning tot betaling gekregen van de gerechtsdeurwaarder. Ik zou een abonnement bij Proximus al 3 maand niet betaald hebben. Ik ben echter NOOIT klant geweest en mijn gezinsleden ook niet”, schrijft De Winne. Ook Paelinck is niet zo blij met de gebeurtenissen: “Allemaal niet zo fijn als je werkt en met een zieke baby zit. Komt goed.”