Leen Dendievel geschokt: “Dood 30-jarige verpleegster raakt me enorm” DBJ

29 maart 2020

Leen Dendievel is net zoals iedereen geschokt door de dood van de 30-jarige verpleegster Isaura Castermans. Op Instagram deelt ze haar gevoelens en roept ze nogmaals iedereen op om de maatregelen van de overheid goed op te volgen.

Zaterdag raakte bekend dat de jonge en kerngezonde verpleegster Isaura Castermans bezweek aan het crornavirus. Een schok, ook voor actrice Leen Dendievel. Zij plaatste een emotionele boodschap op Instagram.

“Ik zie hier net het nieuws over de jonge vrouw van 30 die gestorven is. Kerngezond, sportief,… En ik moet zeggen: het raakt mij enorm. Omdat het één van ons kan zijn”, vertelt Leen in haar video. “Het doet mij echt héél veel pijn dat ik hoor dat heel veel jonge mensen nog altijd niet doen wat ze moeten doen. Nog altijd niet de maatregelen nemen die van hen worden gevraagd”, gaat ze verder.

Geen spel

Dendievel heeft het vooral tegen haar jonge volgers. Ze overloopt dan ook nog eens de maatregelen. “Het is geen spel”, zegt ze. “Het is echt. Het is iets wat we niet zien, maar wat ons allemaal bedreigt. Alsjeblieft, doe wat je moet doen. Neem je verantwoordelijkheid. Hoe jong je ook bent. Want ook jonge mensen sterven eraan. En misschien je oma en je opa, je moeder en je vader, je broer of je zus. Het is serieus, het is niet om te lachen.”