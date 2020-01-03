Laura Tesoro verkoopt merchandise in pop-upwinkel SDE

07u00 0 Showbizz Wie graag een exclusieve trui of broek van Laura Tesoro (23) op de kop wil tikken, moet zaterdag afzakken naar koffiebar Black & Yellow in Antwerpen. Daar zal de zangeres in de namiddag een pop-upwinkel openen om haar kledinglijn, die ze in samenwerking met CFÉ Belgium ontwierp, te verkopen.

Van 13 uur tot 16 uur kan je in de Antwerpse koffiebar Black & Yellow dus niet alleen terecht voor een drankje, maar ook voor wat exclusieve merchandise van Laura Tesoro, die ze er zelf ook zal verkopen. De zangeres ontwierp de merchandise in samenwerking met CFÉ Belgium, het modemerk van Tonya Schamp. Die deed in een ver verleden met het nummer ‘Hé, doe maar mee’ aan het Junior Eurovisiesongfestival, maar heeft nu dus een succesvolle modelijn. Wie niet tijdig in de pop-upwinkel raakt, kan de kledij ook exclusief via Tonya’s website bestellen.

