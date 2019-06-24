Lady Linn zwanger van tweede kindje (en het wordt opnieuw een jongen) TK

24 juni 2019

16u23 4 Showbizz Gezinsuitbreiding bij Lady Linn, want de Gentse zangeres laat weten dat ze opnieuw zwanger is. Het wordt haar tweede kindje, en ze meldt meteen ook dat het opnieuw een jongen is.

Lady Linn, die in het dagelijkse leven Lien De Greef heet, meldt het babynieuws zelf via Instagram. “Second boy on the way”, klinkt het.

Het wordt het tweede kindje voor De Greef en haar man, Filip Vandebril. Op 6 februari 2016 beviel ze al van zoontje Lionel. Eerder dit jaar stapte ze overigens in het huwelijksbootje met Vandebril, die bassist is.