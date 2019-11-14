Lady Linn is mama geworden van haar tweede kindje: “Iedereen blij” KD

14 november 2019

13u43 1 Showbizz Lady Linn is mama geworden van haar tweede kindje. Het jongetje heet Aimé en werd op 12 november geboren. De zangeres kondigde de geboorte zelf aan op Instagram. “Iedereen blij”, schrijft ze bij een foto van de baby.

Lady Linn, die in het dagelijkse leven Lien De Greef heet, liet enkele maanden geleden via Instagram weten dat ze voor de tweede keer in verwachting was. “Tweede jongen is onderweg”, klonk het toen. Op 6 februari 2016 beviel ze al van zoontje Lionel. Eerder dit jaar stapte ze overigens in het huwelijksbootje met Filip Vandebril.