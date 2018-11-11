Kylie Minogue smoorverliefd op nieuwe vriend TDS

Popster Kylie Minogue is dit jaar 50 geworden, maar heeft opnieuw de liefde in haar leven mogen verwelkomen. Dat vertelt zij in een interview met Stellar.

Kylie bevestigde een aantal maanden geleden haar nieuwe relatie met de zeven jaar jongere Paul Solomons. Dat deed ze via Instagram met een romantische foto van haar, genomen op haar vijftigste verjaardag.

Zelf is de zangeres in de zevende hemel met haar nieuwe vriend, maar zegt wel dat ze zich verbaasde over het vinden van een nieuwe relatie. Om die reden hecht ze veel waarde aan hun privacy. “Als iets je dierbaar is, dan wil je dat voorzichtig behandelen. We leren elkaars wereld kennen, en zijn beroep kruist soms het mijne. Ik wil niet te veel zeggen. Hij is een geweldige man, we doen gewoon ons ding,” vertelt Minogue.

Het koppel werd aan elkaar voorgesteld door vrienden, een jaar nadat de relatie tussen Minogue en haar verloofde Joshua Sasse op de klippen was gelopen.