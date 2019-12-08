Video: ‘Hongerige kunstenaar’ eet banaan van 150.000 dollar tijdens kunstbeurs RL

Bron: Miami Herald, ANP 0 Kunst & Literatuur De aan de muur geplakte banaan van de Italiaanse kunstenaar Maurizio Cattelan was de afgelopen dagen het meest bewonderde werk op het kunstbeurs Art Basel in Miami. Maar zaterdagmiddag besloot een andere kunstenaar de show te stelen door de banaan op te eten, tot grote verbazing van de aanwezige bezoekers.

Op de Instagram van de New Yorkse kunstenaar David Datuna is in een video te zien hoe hij rustig naar het kunstwerk loopt en de banaan van de muur haalt. “Dit is een kunstvoorstelling”, legt hij uit aan de verraste bezoekers, terwijl hij de banaan pelt en zijn werk betitelt als “de hongerige kunstenaar”.

Na het incident laat Datuna in een interview met de Miami Herald weten dat zijn actie absoluut niet moet worden gezien als een aanval op het werk van de Italiaan: “Ik hou van Maurizio Cattelan. De ene artiest eet [het werk van. red] de andere artiest, dat is toch mooi!”

De vastgeplakte banaan was de afgelopen dagen een ware sensatie op de kunstbeurs in Miami. Bezoekers verdrongen zich om op de foto te gaan met ‘Comedian’, zoals de Italiaanse artiest Maurizio Cattelan zijn werk had genoemd. Cattelan had drie versies van de installatie gemaakt, waarvan er twee zijn verkocht voor ruim 120.000 dollar. De derde versie, die naar verluidt zelfs 150.000 dollar had opgebracht, is nu dus opgegeten door Datuna.

Certificaat van echtheid

Hoewel het incident aan de beveiliging werd gemeld, is Datuna niet gearresteerd. Volgens een woordvoerder van de galerij is het werk niet vernield, ondanks de actie van de kunstenaar. “De banaan is slechts een idee”. Kopers van het kunstwerk, hebben er in ieder geval geen last van. Die kochten namelijk niet de in Miami tentoongestelde vrucht, maar het concept achter het kunstwerk en krijgen een certificaat van echtheid. Op de beurs zelf is inmiddels een nieuwe banaan op de muur geplakt.