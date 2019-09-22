Tatyana Beloy schreef een boek over haar leven als plusouder: “We hebben allemaal wel eens een helpende hand nodig” TK

Ze heeft het lang geheim kunnen houden, maar nu mag de wereld het weten: Tatyana Beloy heeft een boek geschreven. 'Nooit Meer Stiefmoeder' gaat over het plusouderschap, waar de presentatrice zelf intussen ook wat ervaring mee heeft.

“Afgelopen maanden werkte ik in stilte aan een bijzonder project. Nu laat ik dat geesteskindje - met knikkende knieen - los op de wereld.” Zo kondigt Tatyana Beloy haar eerste boek aan op Instagram. “In ‘Nooit meer stiefmoeder’ leg ik mijn hart bloot over iets waar steeds meer families bekend mee raken: plusouderschap. In een moderne wereld waarin gezinnetjes steeds unieker worden, hebben we allemaal weleens een helpende hand nodig.”

Tatyana werkte voor het boek samen met gedragstherapeut Erik Franck. “Ik pende mijn verhaal over het verleden, het heden en de toekomst neer. Over plusouderschap, over de liefde, over zelfontwikkeling en over je eigen leven in handen nemen.”

Beloy is zelf ook plusmama van het zoontje van haar vriend Konrad, al vindt ze dat zelf een verschrikkelijke term. “Dat is echt een stomme naam”, liet ze eerder optekenen in Dag Allemaal. “Ik ben zelf een kind van gescheiden ouders, dus het laatste wat ik wil horen is dat een kind mij ‘mama’ moet noemen. Konrad zijn zoontje noemt me altijd Tattiwatti, en dat vind ik perfect.”

‘Nooit Meer Stiefmoeder’ komt op 12 oktober uit.