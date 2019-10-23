Pianiste die affaire had met Marco Borsato gaat een boek schrijven: “Ik hoop mensen te inspireren” Redactie

23 oktober 2019

15u44

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz De Nederlandse pianiste Iris Hond, die een lange tijd geleden een affaire had met Marco Borsato (52), maakt volgend jaar haar debuut als schrijfster. De 32-jarige artieste heeft woensdag een contract getekend bij Bruna Uitgevers. Dat laat ze weten via Instagram. Het boek zal in het verlengde liggen van haar theaterstuk, dat vertelt over erg bijzondere thuissituaties.

"Wat een bijzonder moment! In het verlengde van mijn theatertour ‘Home’, die start in januari 2020, verschijnt volgend jaar ook mijn boek", jubelt Iris bij een foto waarop ze haar contract tekent. "Hiermee hoop ik heel veel mensen te mogen inspireren in het volgen van hun dromen. Ik hou jullie op de hoogte van het schrijfproces." Hoe het boek gaat heten en wanneer het precies zal verschijnen, is nog niet bekend.

Voor de theatervoorstelling ging Iris, die op haar veertiende een tijd lang dakloos is geweest, op zoek naar mensen met een bijzondere thuissituatie. Verhalen van onder meer nomaden en gevangenen brengt ze op het podium door middel van muziek ten gehore.