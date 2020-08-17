Leen Dendievel heeft haar eerste roman af MVO

17 augustus 2020

07u28 1 Literatuur Leen Dendievel (36) brengt binnenkort haar derde boek uit: ‘Georges & Rita’. Het is haar eerste fictieverhaal, nadat ze eerder al ‘Asem’ en ‘HARD: Liefde Sterft Nooit’ uitbracht.

“Ik heb mijn derde boek geschreven, tevens mijn eerste roman. Mijn romandebuut dus!”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “Zes jaar heb ik er aan gewerkt, maar hier is het eindelijk. Een hartverscheurend verhaal, verteld vanuit twee zeer persoonlijke perspectieven: Georges en Rita. Het is een omkeerboek, dat wil zeggen dat je kan kiezen welk verhaal je eerst leest, dat van Georges of dat van Rita.”

‘Georges & Rita’ is vanaf 1 oktober verkrijgbaar in de Vlaamse boekhandels.

Succesverhaal

Leen boekte in het verleden als succes met haar schrijversdebuut ‘HARD’, een boek over liefde en verdriet. Daarna kwam ze met ‘Asem’. In dat boek vertelt ze over de oorzaak van haar paniekaanvallen. Wat gebeurt er in je hoofd tijdens zo’n aanval? En wat kun je er aan doen? In haar zoektocht sprak Leen met veel lotgenoten en ervaringsdeskundigen.

Zin gekregen om te lezen? Ontdek ons boekenaanbod in de HLN shop.