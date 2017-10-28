Deze Antwerpse fotograaf doet de Big Apple wel heel klein lijken TK

12u28 0 Instagram Jasper Léonard Kunst & Literatuur In New York wonen meer dan acht miljoen mensen; je kan het dus bezwaarlijk een kleine stad noemen. Toch weet de Antwerpenaar In New York wonen meer dan acht miljoen mensen; je kan het dus bezwaarlijk een kleine stad noemen. Toch weet de Antwerpenaar Jasper Léonard de Big Apple heel miniem te doen ogen.

In zijn nieuwe fotoboek 'New York Resized', uitgegeven bij Lannoo, stelt Jasper zijn kennis van de 'tilt-shift'-techniek tentoon. Hij kantelt zijn lens, waardoor hij scherp kan stellen op een heel klein deel van zijn beeld. Het resultaat: een miniatuurversie van het foto-onderwerp, in dit geval New York. En dat resultaat mag er zeker wezen: