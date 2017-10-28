Deze Antwerpse fotograaf doet de Big Apple wel heel klein lijken
Kunst & Literatuur In New York wonen meer dan acht miljoen mensen; je kan het dus bezwaarlijk een kleine stad noemen. Toch weet de Antwerpenaar Jasper Léonard de Big Apple heel miniem te doen ogen.
In zijn nieuwe fotoboek 'New York Resized', uitgegeven bij Lannoo, stelt Jasper zijn kennis van de 'tilt-shift'-techniek tentoon. Hij kantelt zijn lens, waardoor hij scherp kan stellen op een heel klein deel van zijn beeld. Het resultaat: een miniatuurversie van het foto-onderwerp, in dit geval New York. En dat resultaat mag er zeker wezen:
In new York there is a lot of eccentrics.. That goes for buildings as well. Maybe the yellow building is a garage for cabs ? #tiltshift #canonlens #sonycamera #a7rii #a7sii #a6500 #newyork #newyorkresized #photobook #newyorkrooftop #play #newyorkfromabove #90mmtse #nofilter #nyc #manhatten #newyorkcity #heli #heliny #helinyc
Usually a foreground does not "work" in tilt shift photography. Unless it is the Queen's borough bridge.. #tiltshift #newyork #newyorkresized #photobook #yellowcab #90mmtse #sonycamera #a6500
Last night i tried out the A7sii camera as a low light monster. Iso 25600 works like a charm! That is 3 or more extra stops than my 5d or a7rii !! This gives me the option to make night time stills at 200mm. Thanks to @sony_Belgium for the try out! #sony #sonya7s #a7s #a7sii #70-200 #f2,8 #diy #lensadapter #tiltshift #newyork #newyorkresized #photobook #queens @sony #sonya7rii #sonycamera #hotelz #rooftop #whitelimo
New York here i Come! Vroemvroem tuut tuut #nyc #timelapse #tiltshift #90mmtse @uitgeverijlannoo #newyorkfromabove #newyorkresized #photobook #makingof #sony📷
Looking out over New York was a blast.. I still have no clue of what my favorite image is... I will have to take some time flipping true my own photo book.. #newyorkresized #tiltshift #canonlens #sonycamera #a7rii #a7sii #a6500 #newyork # #photobook #newyorkrooftop #play #newyorkfromabove #50mm #freelens #diy #rubber #nofilter #nyc #manhatten #newyorkcity #areyoumarked @booksbymarked
This morning, when all the yuppies where running to their towers.. I shot this little 'making of' timelapse shot. Enjoy! #8k #timelapse #a7rii #tiltshift #90mmtse #canonlens #sonycamera #a7rii #syrp #geniemini #newyork #newyorkresized #photobook #newyorkrooftop #Work #play newyorkfromabove #freelens #nofilter #nyc #manhatten #newyorkcity
Deze week neem ik de instagram van @stadsfotograaf_antwerpen over..#TAKEOVER #stadsfotograaf Foto door Alban lebak op "de kathedraal" @lebakphoto Je kan de tentoonstelling Stadsfotograaf in het MAS nog bezoeken tot april 2018. #stadsfotograaf #antwerpen #MAS #sltr #jasper.leonard #photography #thisisantwerp #diy #rubber #lensadapter #45mm #jasperleonard #belgiumresized #antwerpresized #photobook #stadsfotograaf #antwerpen #thisisantwerp #analog #kodak
