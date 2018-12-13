Kuisen, cadeaus kopen en trakteren: dit is het eisenpakket waaraan een vrouw volgens rapper Boef moet voldoen DBJ

13 december 2018

20u05 2 Showbizz Boef, of Sofiane Boussaadia zoals de rapper echt heet, heeft op dit moment geen vriendin. Maar als er iemand nieuw in zijn leven zou komen, moet die aan een groot eisenpakket voldoen. Op zijn instagrampagina somt hij zijn eisen voor zijn toekomstige vriendin even op.

‘Koopt cadeaus’, ‘maakt schoon en ruimt op’ en ‘is niet langer bezig dan dertig minuten bezig met haar uiterlijk’. Het zijn maar enkele van de eisen waaraan een vrouw volgens Boef moet voldoen. De rapper zette de volledige lijst, die naar eigen zeggen is opgesteld door zijn manager, op zijn instagrampagina.

Bij het lijstje schrijft hij: “Checklist voor de juiste vrouw. Net gekregen van me manager. Ze zegt zonder deze checklist ga je het niet redden, dus elke vrouw die ik nu tegen kom en je ziet dat ik even me mobiel erbij pak, dan is het niet om je 06 te vragen maar om me checklist te controleren just so you know.”

Later plaatst hij ook nog een checklist waaraan een goede man volgens zijn manager zou moeten voldoen, die vervolgens eindigt met: “Deze man bestaat niet!”