Koen en Kris Wauters scoren op het racecircuit KD

14 juli 2019

08u57 1 Showbizz Clouseau-bandleden Koen en Kris Wauters hebben zich in de prijzen gereden tijdens de derde meeting van het Belcar Endurance Championship. Dat laat de zanger weten op Instagram. “Ze kunnen het nog”, klinkt het vrolijk.

Dat de bekende broertjes naast een passie voor muziek ook een deel van hun hart verloren hebben op het racecircuit is bekend. Ze reden eerder al verschillende wedstrijden. “Ja ja, ze kunnen het nog", laat Koen op Instagram weten na zijn zoveelste zege. Ze sleepten de beker in de wacht na hun prestaties in een Lamborghini Huracán. Welke beker ze precies wonnen, vermelden de broertjes niet. Op Instagram regent het felicitaties voor de broers. Koens kinderen en vrouw laten weten trots te zijn op hem.