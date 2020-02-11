Exclusief voor abonnees Kobe Ilsen samen met tv-producer Sara Vermassen (die deelnam aan ‘Boer zkt Vrouw’) Mark Coenegracht

11 februari 2020

00u00 4 Showbizz Kobe Ilsen (38) is van 't straat, dat schreven we al. Nu weten we ook wie de gelukkige is. Het Eén-gezicht vond de liefde bij tv-producer Sara Vermassen (31), géén dochter van de bekende strafpleiter. Al enige tijd zelfs, maar pas nu - net voor valentijn - willen de twee het ook officieel bevestigen.

Dat één van de meest begeerde vrijgezellen van Vlaanderen niet langer single is, raakte begin januari bekend, omdat Kobe zich toen versprak in de ochtendshow van Peter Van de Veire. Welke schone Kobes hart had veroverd, wilde hij evenwel niet kwijt. Maar nu mag heel Vlaanderen het wél weten. Kobe, een ingeweken Antwerpenaar uit Zwijndrecht en al jaren één van de speerpunten bij de openbare omroep, vormt een koppel met Sara Vermassen, afkomstig uit het Oost-Vlaamse Deurle.

Samen uitgaan

Sara is niet meteen een bekende Vlaming, al vertoeft ze wel al jaren in het wereldje van onze lokale vedetten. Ze behaalde een masterdiploma Taal- en Letterkunde in Gent en vulde dat vorig jaar aan met een master Journalistiek aan de VUB. Haar thesis schreef ze over nieuwsgaring bij deze krant. Na een job als producer bij Qmusic en JOE, is Sara momenteel actief als producent bij Noxville, het productiehuis dat nu voor Eén de reeks 'Raymond 70' en voor Canvas 'Paradise City' maakt.

Dit artikel is exclusief

voor abonnees. Word ook abonnee en lees onbeperkt alle artikels. Meer dan 200.000 mensen gingen je voor. ✓ Krijg onbeperkt toegang Lees alle artikels via de site en app

✓ Lees 4 weken gratis Nadien slechts €6,95 per 4 weken

✓ Stop wanneer je wil Ook tijdens jouw proefperiode Lees 4 weken gratis