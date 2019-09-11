Kinderen van Staf Coppens tonen hun indrukwekkende kunsten, maar dan komt de aap uit de mouw KDL

11 september 2019

14u01

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Beau (11) en Nora (9), de kinderen van Staf Coppens en zijn vrouw Monique, schitteren met de nodige regelmaat in de video’s die Staf op sociale media deelt. Vaak delen ze daarin hun kunstjes en grappen ze erop los en dat is ook dit keer niet anders.

In onderstaande video proberen Beau en Nora buisjes in een glazen pot te gooien, en dat lukt - wonder boven wonder - ook elke keer. Maar de familie Coppens zou de familie Coppens niet zijn, als er geen addertje onder het gras zou zitten. Wanneer mama Monique de camera even uitzoomt, komt iedereen te weten dat Staf de buisjes van bovenaf altijd erg goed in het potje wist te mikken, uit het zicht van de camera. De volgers van Staf op Instagram vinden het alvast fantastisch en noemen hen een “geweldig gezin”.