Kevin Janssens (39) heeft een nieuw, bekend lief

23 mei 2019

17u33

Kevin Janssens (39) heeft een nieuwe vriendin. De gelukkige is Ella-June Henrard (25), met wie hij samen in de nieuwe misdaadreeks 'Fair Trade' speelt.

Op Instagram post Kevin Janssens een foto van het kersverse koppel in duikkledij. “Shit happens”, schrijft hij, met een hartje erbij. Het duo speelt de hoofdrol in de nieuwe misdaadreeks ‘Fair Trade’, die momenteel opgenomen wordt in Antwerpen.