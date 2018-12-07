Kevin Hart trekt zich terug als Oscarpresentator SD

07 december 2018

06u43

Bron: ANP 1 Showbizz Kevin Hart heeft zich teruggetrokken als presentator van de Oscars. De 39-jarige comedian raakte donderdag in opspraak toen oude tweets van hem opdoken, waarin hij uitspraken deed over homo’s.

“Ik heb de beslissing genomen om me terug te trekken van het presenteren van de Oscars. Dit doe ik omdat ik geen afleiding wil zijn op een avond die gaat om het vieren van zo veel getalenteerde artiesten. Ik wil mijn excuses aanbieden aan de LHBT-gemeenschap voor mijn ongevoelige uitspraken uit het verleden”, meldt hij via Twitter.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. Kevin Hart(@ KevinHart4real) link

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. Kevin Hart(@ KevinHart4real) link

Een dag eerder had hij nog gemeld dat mensen niet zo moeilijk moeten doen over oude tweets van hem. In een Instagrampost verklaarde hij de critici donderdag voor gek. “Ik zweer het je, de wereld is gek aan het worden, en ik ga me er niet door laten frustreren", schreef hij. Hij vindt niet dat tweets van acht jaar geleden hem aangerekend hoeven te worden. “Ik ben bijna veertig jaar oud, als je niet gelooft dat mensen veranderen, groeien en zich ontwikkelen als ze ouder worden, dan weet ik niet wat ik je kan vertellen.” In het bijschrift meldt Kevin dat hij “van iedereen houdt” en eindigt hij met “als je dat niet gelooft, dan ligt dat aan jezelf.”

Homofoob

In de oude berichten schreef hij onder meer dat als zijn zoon ooit met zijn dochters poppenhuis zou spelen, hij het ding zou stukslaan op het hoofd van het kind en zou zeggen: “Stop daarmee, dat is gay.” Ook circuleerde er op sociale media een passage uit zijn comedyshow ‘Seriously Funny’ uit 2010. Daarin zei hij: “Een van mijn grootste angsten is dat mijn zoon homo is. Ik ben geen homofoob. Doe wat je wil, wees gelukkig. Maar ik als heteroseksuele man, als ik kan voorkomen dat mijn zoon homo wordt, dan doe ik dat.”

Die tweet verwijderde de comedian, maar op zijn timeline zijn nog altijd berichten te vinden waarin hij ‘homo’ als scheldwoord gebruikt. De Amerikaanse LHTBQ-rechtenorganisatie GLAAD vroeg om opheldering bij Kevin, zijn management en zender ABC, dat de comedian eerder deze week aanwees als presentator van de uitreiking van de Oscars aankomende februari. Nu heeft de comedian dus beslist om op te stappen.

De 91e editie van de Academy Awards-uitreiking vindt op 24 februari plaats in het Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.