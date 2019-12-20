Kevin en Dieter krijgen gratis hotelkamer in ‘Down the Snow’: “It’s your lucky day!” SDE

20 december 2019

07u57 0 Showbizz Dieter Coppens en Kevin, die te zien was in het eerste seizoen van ‘Down the road’, zijn opnieuw aan het liften voor het goede doel. Onder de noemer ‘Down the snow’ proberen ze vanuit Rusland naar België te raken. En dat lukt best, vertelden ze deze ochtend aan presentator Fien Germijns.

Liften, het is niet altijd eenvoudig. Zeker niet als je in barre omstandigheden van Rusland naar België probeert te raken en op één dag soms wel acht verschillende liften krijgt. Maar af en toe is er een meevaller, zo vertellen Kevin en Dieter aan ‘Warmste Week’-presentator Fien Germijns. “We hebben vannacht in een viersterren-hotel geslapen!”

“We vroegen aan de balie om een gratis kamer”, vertelt Dieter. “Maar de receptioniste wilde ons eerst geen kamer geven. ‘Dat kan ik echt niet doen’, zei ze. Maar een man naast ons had alles gehoord en hij vertelde tegen de receptioniste dat hij onze kamer wel wilde betalen. Al konden we dat natuurlijk niet verstaan. We hadden het pas door toen ze tegen ons zei: ‘It’s your lucky day’.” “En we kregen nog een zak chocolaatjes op de kop toe”, lacht Kevin.

Vandaag staat er nog een hele tocht op de planning. Het vrolijke duo hoopt tot in Litouwen te raken. Om Kortrijk te bereiken moeten ze nog meer dan 2.000 kilometer doen. “Als we natuurlijk niet verkeerd rijden”, lacht Dieter, “want er zijn wel wat omweggetjes bij.”