Kersverse vader Koen Van Impe ondergaat transformatie voor hoofdrol in ‘The sound of music’ SDE

18 december 2019

06u28

Bron: NB 2 Showbizz Hij is nog maar net voor de eerste keer vader geworden, maar Koen Van Impe (55) denkt ook al aan de toekomst. De acteur zal namelijk volgend jaar de hoofdrol spelen in de musical ‘The sound of music’. Daarvoor onderging hij een indrukwekkende transformatie.

Twee weken geleden beviel Anastasia, de vriendin van Koen Van Impe, van hun eerste dochter: Isadora. Op zijn Instagrampagina deelt hij sindsdien vertederende foto’s van de schattige baby. Maar er moet ook gewerkt worden, en dus kondigt de acteur aan dat hij in de kerstperiode van 2020 de hoofdrol zal spelen in de musical ‘The sound of music’. Geen eenvoudige rol, vertelt hij in Het Nieuwsblad. “De kapitein is niet de meest aimabele man. Het publiek moet begrijpen waarom hij zijn kinderen zo star en gedisciplineerd opvoedt. Maria doet hem ontdooien. De toeschouwers moeten hem eerst verwensen en daarna toch in het hart sluiten.”

Maar wat het meest opvalt zijn de castfoto’s van de musical die werden vrijgegeven. Koen Van Impe ziet er op zijn zachtst gezegd heel anders uit en lijkt wel erg hard op Christopher Plummer, die de kapitein in de originele film vertolkte. ““De baard is verdwenen en met dank aan de mensen van de schmink en kledij, is dit het verbluffende resultaat”, laat de acteur zelf weten. “Toen ik mijn vrouw een foto doorstuurde van het eindresultaat, had ze mij niet herkend.”