Kersvers verkozen Miss Nederland: “Ik ben meerdere keren aangerand” DBJ

01 juli 2019

19u47 2 Showbizz De 24-jarige Sharon Pieksma werd gisteren verkozen tot het mooiste meisje van Nederland. De kersverse Miss verkeert al even in het glamourwereldje want doet al sinds haar vijftiende modellenwerk. Dat ging dat volgens haar meer dan eens gepaard met vreemde voorstellen en zelfs aanranding.

Sharon Pieksma mag sinds gisteren ‘Miss Nederland’ op haar visitekaartje bijschrijven, maar de blondine is geen onbekende in het Nederlandse glamourwereldje. De Rotterdamse schopte het enkele jaren geleden al ver in het realityprogramma ‘Hollands Next Topmodel’ en ze doet al sinds haar 15de modellenwerk.

Dat die wereld ook duistere kanten heeft, vertelde Sharon Pieksma twee jaar geleden, in het volle #metoo-tijdperk, al in het Nederlandse televisieprogramma ‘Brandpunt’. “Twee jaar geleden ben ik aangerand”, vertelde Pieksma toen. “Dat gebeurde in het buitenland bij een professionele fotoshoot via een modellenbureau. Het was heel gezellig. Er stond een lekker muziekje aan en er was een goede vibe. Toen sloeg de stemming om.”

Pieksma zei dat de fotograaf opeens voorstelde om ’iets anders’ te proberen. “Ik was in mijn lingerie en hij wilde rugfoto’s maken, zonder bh. Opeens probeerde hij me te zoenen en ging hij me betasten. Je denkt dan: what’s going on? Echt awkward. Maar hij voelde zich helemaal niet ongemakkelijk. Hij ging schaamteloos door. En opeens stond hij weer achter de camera en begon zelfs te hijgen en kreunen. Ik heb een vest om mee heen geslagen. Ik wilde helemaal niet meer naakt voor hem staan. Ik wilde alleen maar weg. Ik voelde me misbruikt. Ik heb mijn kleren aangedaan en ben gevlucht. Toen ik hem gedag zei probeerde hij me weer te zoenen. Respectloos.”

Meisjes voor seks

Het is niet de eerste keer dat zoiets gebeurde vertelde Pieksma. “Er waren altijd wel fotografen die het probeerden. Vaak ging het geleidelijk. Dan zeiden ze: ’Misschien is het wel een beetje leuk, doe dat maar een beetje los’. Dat noemden ze dan ’rugfoto’s’, maar ze wilden je gewoon naakt fotograferen. Voor hun eigen vermaak. Ze dachten: lekker wijf, ik probeer het gewoon.” En het ging nog veel verder dan intimidatie of misbruik tijdens shoots.”

Pieksma werd zelfs een keer naar Istanboel gelokt onder valse voorwendselen. “Ik had er een fotoshoot. Maar daar aangekomen zag ik helemaal geen fotografen of camera’s. Naïef als ik was dacht ik nog: waarom gaan we niet shooten? Toen bleek de klant gewoon een man die meisjes wilde voor de seks. Ik was toen pas vijftien. (...) Natuurlijk zijn er ook veel fotografen die respectvol met je omgaan. Maar ik ben wel geschrokken hoe vaak dit voorkomt. Als ik er zo over praat, is het in mijn hoofd eigenlijk al normaal dat deze dingen gebeuren. In de modellenwereld zijn dit soort dingen bijna normaal, terwijl dit voor heel veel mensen helemaal niet normaal is.”