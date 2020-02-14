Katja Schuurman is zwanger: “Het mooiste Valentijnscadeau dat we elkaar konden geven” SDE

14 februari 2020

13u33

Bron: ANP 4 Showbizz Katja Schuurman (44) en haar man Freek van Noortwijk (30) krijgen een eerste kindje samen. Dat heeft de Nederlandse actrice en presentatrice op Valentijnsdag bekendgemaakt via Instagram.

"Het mooiste Valentijnscadeau dat we elkaar konden geven... We worden papa en mama!" schreef Katja Schuurman, bij een liefdevolle foto met haar veertien jaar jongere echtgenoot. In juni traden Katja en Freek in het huwelijksbootje, al trouwden ze dat niet voor de wet. “Ik geloof niet in God en ik sta niet achter al onze regels en wetten- ik sta achter mijn vrienden en alles en iedereen die ik lief heb. Tegenover hen geef ik mezelf aan Freek. Dat voelt als het hoogst haalbare voor mij”, vertelde de actrice toen.

In oktober vertelde ze in ‘Gert Late Night’ dan weer dat het koppel graag nog een kindje zou willen. “Ik wil graag zwanger worden, maar die medicijnen vanwege mijn bipolaire stoornis mag je niet combineren met zwangerschap, dus ik moest stoppen”, aldus Katja. “Ik ben 44 en kan niet zo heel erg lang meer wachten.” Haar manager heeft in de Nederlandse media ook laten weten dat de actrice zélf zwanger is, en er dus geen draagmoeder of dergelijke ingeschakeld werd.

De actrice heeft al een kindje met haar ex-man Thijs Römer, de 9-jarige Sammie.