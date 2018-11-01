Kat Kerkhofs deelt ontroerende video van papa ‘Jokke’ EDA

Kat Kerkhofs staat bekend als een uitgelaten sfeermaker, maar op haar Instagram maakte ze vandaag iedereen stil. Naar aanleiding van Allerheiligen deelde ze een pakkende video van vader 'Jokke'.

Jos ‘Jokke’ Kerkhofs was een Vlaams muzikant en muziekkenner. Hij was een drummer bij Big Bill, The Boxcars, The Popgun en The Monalisas. Later speelde hij samen met Jan Van Eyken (De Kreuners) nog bij de Stones tributeband ‘Jumpin’ Jackass’. Dat hij ook een toegewijd vader was, zien we in de montage die Kat Kerkhofs vandaag op haar Instagram deelde. Een hartverwarmende herinnering, die ook haar volgers niet onberoerd liet.

Jokke overleed op kerstavond 2004 aan een hartaanval.