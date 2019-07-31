Karen Damen heeft afscheid genomen van haar rode haarkleur en is nu blond DBJ

22u26 17 Showbizz Het einde van een tijdperk. Karen Damen (44), voor meer dan vijftien jaar ‘de rosse van K3', is niet meer ros. Damen liet haar haren blonderen, de kleur die ze voor K3 ook had.

Als kind had Karen Damen ook al blond haar. Bijna wit zelfs. “Ik vond dat verschrikkelijk”, getuigde ze er eerder al over. “Vanaf het moment dat ik thuis mocht, heb ik mijn haren rood laten verven”, klonk het ook nog. Dat die blonde kleur eigenlijk haar originele is, bewees ze door een oude foto uit 1990 op Instagram te zetten. “1990 vs. 2019", schreef ze erbij.

De reacties op de nieuwe haarkleur zijn zeer positief. “Zo mooi”, schrijft ‘Thuis’-actrice Leen Dendievel onder meer. Of “Superknap”, reageert Ann Van Elsen. “Je wordt er knapper op met de jaren”, klinkt het ook nog.