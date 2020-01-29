Kamal Kharmach voor het eerst vader geworden: "Welkom lieve schat” LV

29 januari 2020

11u39 15 Showbizz Komiek Kamal Kharmach (29) is papa geworden van een meisje. Dat kondigde hij zelf aan op Instagram met een foto van het kleintje.

“Welkom lieve schat! Papa houdt nu al zielsveel van u”, schrijft Kamal bij een foto waar het baby’tje zijn vinger vasthoudt. Op Twitter voegde hij er nog een grapje aan toe: “Jouw papa kijkt er ook naar uit om met jouw kindergeld een huis te kopen.” Hij en zijn vrouw gaven haar de naam Loubna.

De zwangerschap van zijn vrouw werd subtiel aangekondigd op nieuwjaarsavond. Vlak voor het vuurwerk wensten verschillende VRT-gezichten elkaar een gelukkig nieuwjaar met toepasselijke cadeautjes. Zo kreeg de komiek van Leen Dendievel een T-shirt met het opschrift ‘groeiende investering’. “Ja, ik krijg een kindje”, klonk het vervolgens.

Een mooie opsteker voor Kamal en zijn vrouw, want het zag er in 2019 minder rooskleurig uit. “We waren bijna gescheiden. En dat lag helemaal aan mij. Er kwam bij mij heel wat frustratie aan de oppervlakte borrelen. Alsof ik nu pas besefte hoe hard ik al die tijd voor anderen had geleefd”, vertelde hij twee maanden geleden nog. Hij gaf toen ook toe dat hij trouwde omdat het moest. “Hoewel onze ouders ruimdenkend zijn, was er veel culturele druk.”