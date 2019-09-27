K3 fopt fans: Hanne, Marthe en Klaasje doen alsof ze wassen beeld krijgen KD

27 september 2019

13u27 1 Showbizz Na bijna 4 jaar K3 te zijn, vonden Hanne, Marthe en Klaasje dat ze een eer verdienden die alleen voor de groten der aarde is weggelegd. Het trio maakte hun fans wijs dat ze vereeuwigd staan in Madame Tussauds. Twaalf jaar geleden kregen Karen, Kristel en Kathleen - het originele K3-trio - echt een wassen beeld. Studio 100 bevestigt aan onze redactie dat het om een grap van de meisjes gaat. “Nee, de beelden zijn niet echt.”

De wassen versie van Hanne, Marthe en Klaasje zien er levensecht uit en dat is zo omdat ze ook echt zijn. Waarom de meisjes besloten om een grapje uit te halen met hun fans, is niet duidelijk. Waarom ze in Madame Tussauds waren evenmin. Of er plannen zijn voor wassen beelden van het trio, kon Studio 100 ons op het moment van schrijven nog niet vertellen.

In 2007 werden Karen, Kristel en Kathleen als eerste Belgen ooit aan hun wassen evenknie voorgesteld in het Nederlandse Madame Tussauds. Toen Kathleen de groep verliet, werd haar beeld apart gezet. Voor Josje, die in 2009 de groep vervoegde, werd er nooit een wassen beeld gemaakt.